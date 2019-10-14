Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of LDP stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $25.46. 19,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

