ClearPoll (POLL) Achieves Market Cap of $259,737.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $259,737.00 and $1,673.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00218896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.01040896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Kucoin.

