Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
CLFD has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Shares of Clearfield stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,953. The stock has a market cap of $161.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $16.75.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
