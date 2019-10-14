Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CLFD has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 65,274 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clearfield by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,953. The stock has a market cap of $161.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

