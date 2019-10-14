Citigroup Cuts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $69.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.50. 25,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,634. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 678 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $42,185.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,052.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

