Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.04.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,611,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

