Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the August 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 1,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 697,720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciner Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CINR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,966. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $342.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

