Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.50.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 167,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,839. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.77. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.