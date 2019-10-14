Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $162,504.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $162,504.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00219027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.01038736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00088927 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

