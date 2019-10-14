CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 160,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 50.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.58.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Several analysts have commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

