Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) Trading Down 11.6%

Chelverton Growth Trust plc (LON:CGW)’s share price dropped 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53), approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.84 ($0.60).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

About Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW)

Chelverton Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the official list and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalization at the time of investment of up to 50 million pounds. The Company invests in securities of publicly quoted the United Kingdom companies, though it may invest in unquoted securities.

