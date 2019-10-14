Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.04.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.19. 6,544,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,315,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

