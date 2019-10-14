Cerebellum GP LLC Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

MDT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.41. The company had a trading volume of 561,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,236. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

