Cerebellum GP LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 10,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,465 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 274.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,466,000 after buying an additional 2,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,945,000 after buying an additional 1,424,328 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $13,030,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $124,387,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $138.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,176. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.36. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.