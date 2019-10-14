Cerebellum GP LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $14,545,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 144.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 808,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 351.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 207,792 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. 35,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

