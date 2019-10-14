Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 210,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,711. Centerstate Bank has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $196.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Thomas E. Oakley bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $82,332.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,961,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,445,000 after buying an additional 1,930,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after buying an additional 2,458,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 141.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,732,000 after buying an additional 3,865,093 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,509,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,804,000 after buying an additional 158,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after buying an additional 269,074 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

