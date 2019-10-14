Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,033,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $938.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $21.59.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,724,000 after buying an additional 689,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,733,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,268,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 597,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 622,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

