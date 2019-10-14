Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. 153,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

