Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Cassava Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of SAVA stock remained flat at $$1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,294. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

