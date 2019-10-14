Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

CAPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ CAPR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.57. 52,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,770. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 270.78% and a negative net margin of 794.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

