Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Exagen (NYSE:XGN)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XGN. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of XGN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. 1,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,052. Exagen has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Bio-Exagen L.P. H.I.G. acquired 859,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $14,824,624.28.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.