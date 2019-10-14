Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12, 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 606% from the average session volume of 2,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.