Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 288,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$24.33 and a 12-month high of C$34.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.02.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$220.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total transaction of C$111,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,729 shares in the company, valued at C$586,937.75. Insiders have sold 7,337 shares of company stock valued at $230,216 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

