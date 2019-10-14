Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by Evercore from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.29.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$30.01 and a one year high of C$42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.4999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.63, for a total transaction of C$146,520.00. Also, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,061,044. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,183,583 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

