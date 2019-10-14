Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,017 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of SSD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

