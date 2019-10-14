Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 997.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. 23,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,924. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.