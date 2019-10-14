Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $251,000 Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.39. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,398. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

