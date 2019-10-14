Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,516 Shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 334,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

In other Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd news, insider Mark Senkpiel sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $75,131.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BGH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,803. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

