Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $2,367,703.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $45,797.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,419.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 129.9% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 650,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

