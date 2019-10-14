BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Securities began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

NYSE BRT traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $237.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.75. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

