Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. 700,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,323,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,351,000 after acquiring an additional 116,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,712,000 after buying an additional 160,163 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,226,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,576,000 after buying an additional 145,025 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,892,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 669.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after buying an additional 1,679,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

