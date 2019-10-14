Brokerages Set Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Target Price at $18.00

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRM. ValuEngine raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 36,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,633. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.01. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.43). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.21% and a negative net margin of 11,956.64%. On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

