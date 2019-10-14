Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,038.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 641,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,789.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.2% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 191,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,221. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.02. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a current ratio of 23.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.61%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

