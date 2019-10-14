Brokerages Set Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT at $47.00

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 22,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $767,428.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

