Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $10.22

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares in the company, valued at $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. 14,273,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

