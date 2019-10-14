Brokerages Set BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target at $206.80

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.80.

Several analysts have commented on TECH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.11. 70,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. BIO-TECHNE has a 52-week low of $132.75 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.87.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,189.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 74.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

