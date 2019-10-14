Brokerages Expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $295.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.00 million. Navient posted sales of $306.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Navient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 8,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.16. Navient has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Navient’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

