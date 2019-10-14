Brokerages Expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Infinera reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 95.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Infinera by 20.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $76,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Infinera by 67.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. 63,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

