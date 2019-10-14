Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $175.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $110,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $72,978.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $255,959 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,346,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,057,000 after buying an additional 160,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,607 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $88,527,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,145,000 after purchasing an additional 748,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

