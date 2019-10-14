Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $706.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

CENTA traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 203,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.