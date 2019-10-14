Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.20.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.76. 8,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,125. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $290,582.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,093.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijay Mayadas sold 20,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $2,625,932.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,829,477 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 512.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

