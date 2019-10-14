Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 183,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $93.81.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BCO shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

