Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 30th total of 462,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOV. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,496,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,931 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. 74,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,413. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.