Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Up 18.6% in September

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,100 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 30th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $3,081,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,364.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,878. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,793,000 after buying an additional 69,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after buying an additional 148,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,919,000 after buying an additional 56,785 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after buying an additional 746,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.53. 200,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

