Bread Price Reaches $0.30 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $26.52 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00218341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.01039923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00088623 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Tokenomy, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

