Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,675. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 554,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 690.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 532,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 465,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 132,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 95,593 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $14,118,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

