Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,675. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.
In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 554,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 690.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 532,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 465,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 132,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 95,593 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $14,118,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.