Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given a $2.30 Price Target at Barclays

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) received a $2.30 price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bombardier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.19. 75,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,763. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

