BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.60 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.20), approximately 22,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18).

The company has a market cap of $78.56 million and a P/E ratio of 25.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s payout ratio is 1.39%.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK/PAR 0.001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK/PAR 0.001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.