BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Terex (NYSE:TEX) a $25.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on Terex (NYSE:TEX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Terex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 603,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Terex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Terex by 132.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Terex by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Terex by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Terex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

