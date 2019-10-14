Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 1.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 408,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the second quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd alerts:

MUS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.67. 6,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,070. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.