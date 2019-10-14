BlackRock Inc. Purchases 43,997 Shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,377,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.83% of Spirit MTA REIT worth $28,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMTA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,679. Spirit MTA REIT has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

